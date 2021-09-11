Armenia soldier wounded during Gegharkunik Province shootout with Azerbaijan discharged from hospital

Armenian soldier Arman Atasyan, who was severely in the incident on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border in Gegharkunik Province on July 23, was discharged from hospital three days ago, his father, Gurgen Atasyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"He is in satisfactory condition, it has been three days since he was discharged from the hospital, he will recover, and he will have another operation in a few months. Another complicated operation related to the intestines is expected," his father said.

Arman underwent a surgery to remove one of his kidneys.

After sustaining this severe injury, Arman Atasyan was released from compulsory military service.

On July 23, conscript Arman Atasyan, as well as contract soldiers Lernik Navoyan and Yurik Ohanyan sustained gunshot wounds as a result of a shootout with Azerbaijani while on combat duty at the outpost of a military unit located near Kut village of Gegharkunik Province.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with the incident.

The criminal investigation continues.