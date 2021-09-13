News
Republic of Armenia 30th anniversary collector coin issued
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The collector coin dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Republic of Armenia has been issued, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Central Bank of Armenia.

September 21, 1991 marks the beginning of the period of the Third Republic in the history of Armenia. The symbols of the statehood—the flag, the coat of arms, and the anthem of the Republic of Armenia—have been defined. State awards—titles, orders, and medals—have been established.

The national currency of the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian dram, was put into circulation on November 22, 1993.

The formation of an independent democratic state helped preserve and strengthen national self-consciousness and traditions, and the role of the Armenian apostolic church in social life increased. One of the most important achievements of the period of independence is certainly an established national army as the defender of the Armenian statehood.

Today Armenia is a member of the United Nations, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Council of Europe, the World Trade Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, and more than 40 other international organizations.

Obverse: the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia on the background of the sign of eternity.

Reverse: the stylized tricolor flag, an ornament and the inscription “30th anniversary”.

Designers: Haroutiun Samuelian (obverse), Vardan Vardanyan (reverse).

The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Technical specification

Face value                          5000 dram

Metal/fineness                               silver 9250

Weight                                168.1 g

Diameter                            63 mm

Quality                                 proof

Edge                                     even/numbered

Quantity of issue                           300 pieces

Year of issue                     2021

Collector coins are made of precious metals and are issued to present to the society the national, international, historical and cultural, spiritual and other values of the country, to immortalize these values in the metal and to meet the demands of the numismatic market.

Like any other currency the collector coins have face value which makes them the means of payment. However, the face value of these coins is much lower that their cost price which includes the cost of the precious metal used for manufacturing of the coin, mintage and other expenses. Low face value and high cost price allow these coins to be considered as the items of collection and not the means of payment used in money circulation. The collector coins have also the sale price set by the Central Bank of Armenia.

As the items of collection the collector coins are issued in very restricted quantities and are not reissued.

Numismatists, collectors and all interested persons can buy the Armenian collector coins in the sales salon “Numismatist” which is in the building of the Central Bank of Armenia and is open for everyone.
