Azerbaijan ex-FM suggests ‘annoying’ Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh

Former Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Tofig Zulfugarov proposes to "annoy" the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
According to him, first of all, Azerbaijan should establish control over the position on the Lachin corridor.
"The task of peacekeepers is to ensure the safety of civilians in Karabakh. Nobody touches them, right? They do not open fire on them, do they? Peacekeepers must be told to control the situation in their positions, and we will defend our borders ourselves," Zulfugarov said, the Azerbaijani media reported.
The matter is about an attempt by Azerbaijan to control the transportation of goods by Iranian trucks via Armenia. If successful, in the next phase Azerbaijan will undoubtedly try to ban the movement of Armenian trucks.