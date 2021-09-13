Armenia legislature refuses to set up committee on Artsakh

The National Assembly (NA) did not include in the agenda of its plenary session the draft proposal by the opposition "Armenia" Faction, which proposed to rename the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations to NA "Standing Committee on Foreign Relations and Karabakh Issues."

The aforesaid draft proposal was presented by "Armenia" Faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan.

"The opposition ‘Armenia’ and ‘With Honor’ Factions had proposed to set up a separate [NA] committee on Karabakh issues. After the draft was rejected at the meeting of the parliamentary [standing] committee, we proposed to rename the standing parliamentary committee on foreign relations the standing parliamentary committee on foreign relations and Karabakh issues; but that proposal was also rejected," Vardanyan said, urging the MPs to discuss this matter once again.

In his turn, Vladimir Vardanyan, chair of the NA Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs and an MP from the majority "Civil Contract" Faction, stated that it is necessary to work very carefully and seriously on this matter, taking into account all the threats facing Armenia and Artsakh.

"However, the submitted draft was not resolving them, and was not touching upon those issues," the ruling force’s lawmaker emphasized.

As a result, the ruling majority faction refused to take part in the voting, and therefore only 30 of the 107 MPs voted for this draft proposal.