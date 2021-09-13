News
Le Figaro deputy director draws parallels between Taliban, Azerbaijan actions
Le Figaro deputy director draws parallels between Taliban, Azerbaijan actions
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Seeing how the Taliban partially destroy Ahmad Shah Massoud's tomb in the Afghan province of Panjshir, I realized what they were reminding me of: the monuments, tombstones, and cross-stones destroyed in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] by the Turks and the Azerbaijanis. The deputy director of Le Figaro, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson wrote this on Twitter

"The ambassador of Azerbaijan [to France] regrets that I compare the destruction of Massoud's grave in Afghanistan with the destruction of cross-stones, Armenian graves in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijani soldiers. More than two dozen trolls with the Azerbaijani flag are directed against me on social media this weekend," Buisson added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
