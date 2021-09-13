Le Figaro deputy director draws parallels between Taliban, Azerbaijan actions

Seeing how the Taliban partially destroy Ahmad Shah Massoud's tomb in the Afghan province of Panjshir, I realized what they were reminding me of: the monuments, tombstones, and cross-stones destroyed in Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] by the Turks and the Azerbaijanis. The deputy director of Le Figaro, French journalist Jean-Christophe Buisson wrote this on Twitter
"The ambassador of Azerbaijan [to France] regrets that I compare the destruction of Massoud's grave in Afghanistan with the destruction of cross-stones, Armenian graves in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijani soldiers. More than two dozen trolls with the Azerbaijani flag are directed against me on social media this weekend," Buisson added.