Artsakh President introduces new defense minister to top army command staff

STEPANAKERT. – President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday visited the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and introduced the newly appointed Minister of Defense-Commander of the Defense Army, Kamo Vardanyan, to the top command staff of the army.
The President's Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am that Harutyunyan wished Vardanyan success in his future service in the aforesaid capacity, and thanked the now former defense minister-army commander Mikayel Arzumanyan for his long service in the Artsakh armed forces, emphasizing his considerable contribution to the defense of the homeland.
Army building was discussed at the ensuing meeting, which was attended also by Artsakh Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan.