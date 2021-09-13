Traffic jams on Armenia's Goris-Kapan interstate road, Azerbaijanis rudely telling Armenians to drive away

Traffic jams occur on the Goris-Kapan interstate road when truck drivers with Iranian license plate numbers are stopped. This is what Deputy Mayor of Goris Karen Kocharyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“There are no cars with Armenian license plate numbers. The drivers move forward, and the Azerbaijanis very rudely tell them to hurry up and drive away,” Kocharyan added.
Kocharyan said he had gone to the interstate road today, yet he hadn’t seen any representatives from Armenia’s National Security Service or the Ministry of Defense.
Azerbaijani police are inspecting drivers of truck drivers with Iranian license plate numbers and their cargo documentation near the Vorotan settlement located on the Goris-Kapan interstate road. It is known that they also levy money from the drivers. According to the press center of the National Security Service, the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service and the servicemen of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service of Russia are working together to solve the situation.