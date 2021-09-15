Pashinyan: Armenia and Karabakh will do everything possible to make sure route through Lachin corridor remains unchanged

The authorities of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh will do everything possible to make sure the route leading to Nagorno-Karabakh through the Lachin corridor remains unchanged. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament, responding to a question from deputy of the opposition “With Honor” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Tigran Abrahamyan.

The head of government stated that the authorities of Nagorno-Karabakh and the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have already started holding working discussions on this issue.

“Later, they will be joined by representatives of Armenia. Nevertheless, the trilateral statements envisage that such issues can only be solved upon consent of all the parties, not unilaterally. Consequently, we will do everything possible to make sure the interests of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh are maximally protected. Of course, we also need to be cautious, but it is clear that the authorities of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh will do everything possible to make sure the issues are not solved unilaterally,” Pashinyan emphasized.