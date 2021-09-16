Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's brother’s son, daughter sue Prosecutor General's Office

Ani and Narek Sargsyan—the daughter and son, respectively, of Levon (Lyova) Sargsyan, the brother of third President Serzh Sargsyan—have filed lawsuits with the Administrative Court of Armenia against the Prosecutor General's Office, challenging the latter’s decision to inspect their property, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Judicial Information System.
Ani and Narek Sargsyan request the annulment of the October 7, 2020 decision by the Prosecutor General's Office department for the confiscation of illegal property—and “About starting an inspection” of the property belonging to the plaintiffs.
The aforesaid lawsuits were filed with the court on Tuesday.