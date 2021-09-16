News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.37
EUR
572.46
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief and Russian counterpart discuss cooperation in taxation sector
Armenia State Revenue Committee chief and Russian counterpart discuss cooperation in taxation sector
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

During the working visit to Moscow, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan and Deputy Chairman Ashot Muradyan today met with Head of the Federal Taxation Service of the Russian Federation Daniil Yegorov, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Revenue Committee.

The heads of the two government agencies discussed the course of implementation of a roadmap for implementation — on the part of the economic entities of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia — of a pilot program for exchange of electronic documents (through the application of a mechanism of a trusted third party) during transnational trade, signed on behalf of the State Revenue Committee and the Federal Taxation Service.

During the visit, the Russian side presented the electronic services developed for the purpose of tax administration, after which ideas were exchanged in regard to the future directions for cooperation. The Russian side also presented the practice of applying mobile apps in the tax administration sector in the system of taxation of self-employed taxpayers.

The chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia and the head of the Federal Taxation Service of Russia stressed the importance of maintaining frequency of close contacts at a high level.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian trade representative: Armenia-Russia trade turnover has grown by 17.5%
According to her, there is potential for...
 Prosecutors of Armenia and Russia attend discussions devoted to fight against corruption and cybercrimes
The Deputy Prosecutor General wished the...
 Armenia President receives Russia counterpart’s special representative on international cultural cooperation
Armen Sarkissian and Mikhail Shvydkoy discussed the avenues for closer Armenian-Russian relations in the cultural, scientific, scholar, and education spheres…
 Armenia PM, Gazprom Management Committee chairman discuss Armenian-Russian energy partnership
Miller expressed gratitude to the...
 Armenia defense minister receives new commander of Russia peacekeepers in Karabakh
As well as the newly appointed commander of the Russian 102nd Military Base in Gyumri…
 Armenia MOD receives outgoing commander of Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh
The course of implementation of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos