Armenia State Revenue Committee chief and Russian counterpart discuss cooperation in taxation sector

During the working visit to Moscow, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia Rustam Badasyan and Deputy Chairman Ashot Muradyan today met with Head of the Federal Taxation Service of the Russian Federation Daniil Yegorov, as reported the Department of Information and Public Relations of the State Revenue Committee.
The heads of the two government agencies discussed the course of implementation of a roadmap for implementation — on the part of the economic entities of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia — of a pilot program for exchange of electronic documents (through the application of a mechanism of a trusted third party) during transnational trade, signed on behalf of the State Revenue Committee and the Federal Taxation Service.
During the visit, the Russian side presented the electronic services developed for the purpose of tax administration, after which ideas were exchanged in regard to the future directions for cooperation. The Russian side also presented the practice of applying mobile apps in the tax administration sector in the system of taxation of self-employed taxpayers.
The chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia and the head of the Federal Taxation Service of Russia stressed the importance of maintaining frequency of close contacts at a high level.