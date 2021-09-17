Azerbaijanis stop microbus transporting children of Artsakh, very obscenely tell them to get off

Azerbaijanis stopped a microbus transporting children of Artsakh in the Vorotan sector of the Goris-Kapan road of Armenia today. This is what Deputy Mayor of Goris Karen Kocharyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The logo of Artsakh, the picture of a monument (“Papik-Tatik”) and the national flag were seen on the bus. There were about 25 children in the bus. The Azerbaijanis stopped the bus, told everyone to get off in a very obscene manner and started inspecting the bus. Luckily, Russian border guards noticed the children and saw them off,” Kocharyan said.

Deputy Mayor Kocharyan didn’t know whether the microbus was moving towards or coming from Artsakh.

After placing a police checkpoint in the Vorotan section, the Azerbaijanis have been stopping Iranian truck drivers and letting them go after inspecting them and charging money. Two days ago, Azerbaijanis detained two Iranian drivers, and today they stopped a driver who was taking bread to soldiers. The driver continued the road with the accompaniment of Armenian and Russian border guards.