Final day of elections in progress in Russia

The final day of voting is in progress Sunday in Russia, during which State Duma MPs from nine regions, as well as the members of 39 regional and local parliaments will be elected.

The Russians are electing the new makeup of the State Duma. The lower house of the Russian legislature is elected for a term of five years—and by a mixed electoral system; 225 lawmakers—with party electoral lists, and another 225—with single-mandate constituencies.

Regional elections are being held in 46 subjects of Russia. Nine are elected officials, and 39 are elected to the legislature.

Elections are also being held at the community level.

A total of 23 political parties are running in the elections at all levels, and they have nominated about 74,000 candidates.

Residents of seven regions have used the option of remote online voting.

At the end of the second day of elections, on Saturday, about 80 percent of the registered voters have remotely cast their ballots.

The Central Election Commission of Russia predicts that voter turnout via the online service will reach about 90 percent.