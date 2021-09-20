News
Armenia economy minister: Unblocking of communication will help increase country's GDP by 30%
Armenia economy minister: Unblocking of communication will help increase country's GDP by 30%
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Economics

Based on calculations, the unblocking of communication will help increase Armenia's GDP by 30% in the course of two years. This is what Armenia’s Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan told reporters today.

Kerobyan clarified that such indicators can be achieved through unblocking of Armenia’s communication with Azerbaijan and Turkey.

According to him, this is based on the result of studies conducted by not only the Armenian side, but also the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. “The projects that were considered today are not directly linked to the unblocking of communication, but we understand that the unblocking of communication will essentially increase the opportunities for our initiatives and competitiveness,” the minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
