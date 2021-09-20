News
Egypt President congratulates Armenia President on 30th anniversary of Independence
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia, President of the Arabic Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, I convey my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to you and the friendly Armenian people.

I fully hope our valuable and traditional friendship and multilateral cooperation will continue to grow in various sectors for the benefit of our two friendly peoples in the years to come,” the congratulatory message reads.
