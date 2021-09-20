Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulates Armenia President on 30th anniversary of Independence

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Independence of Armenia, first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
Congratulating the President, Nursultan Nazarbayev particularly stated the following: “I am certain that the longstanding and traditional Kazakh-Armenian cooperation, which is hinged on mutual trust and respect, will grow stronger for the benefit of the peoples of our countries in the future.
Dear Mr. Sarkissian, on this significant day, I wish you good health and more success in the high state position, and I wish the friendly people of Armenia peace and prosperity.”