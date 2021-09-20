"High-Level Observer Day" held as part of "Three Brothers-2021" Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan military drills

The “High-Level Observer Day” event was held as part of the “Three Brothers-2021” military exercises of the special detachments of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.
Among the attendees were Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov; Chief of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev and Commander of the Special Significance Forces of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Turkey, Lieutenant General Omer Ertugrul Erkaban; Head of the Anti-Terrorism Department of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Major General Mumtaz Hussain, as well as high-ranking guests from Kazakhstan and the military attaches of those countries in Azerbaijan.