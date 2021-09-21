Xi Jinping to Armen Sarkissian: Dynamics of development of China-Armenia relations is maintained

Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory message to President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the 30th Independence Day anniversary of Armenia. The message states as follows, in particular:
At present, the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations between China and Armenia is maintained. China and Armenia support each other in issues of key interests of the countries, cooperation is also developing steadily within the framework of the joint construction of the Belt and Road initiative, significant achievements are being recorded in the joint fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
I laud Armenian-Chinese relations, and I am ready to make efforts together with you to deepen political mutual trust, strengthen traditional friendly relations, and promote—for the benefit of both countries and peoples—the mutually beneficial cooperation in various domains.