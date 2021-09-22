Newspaper: Azerbaijanis demand taking down Artsakh flag placed on Amaras Monastery

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: Yesterday, the Azerbaijanis advanced their position in Machkalashen community of Artsakh's Martuni region, and deployed in the neutral zone.

As a result of the steps taken by the residents and the head of the community, the Russian peacekeepers arrived at the scene, who, after negotiations with the Azerbaijanis, managed to send the latter back to the starting position. But they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] posited a condition that the Artsakh flag placed on Amaras Monastery contiguous to the community be taken down.

The head of community of Machkalashen, Lernik Avanesyan, confirmed the information that they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] advanced the position. And regarding the flag, he said that he had heard yesterday that the Russian general had told our military to take down the flag of Artsakh, put that of Armenia [instead]. "I have not gone [there] yet, I do not know if they did or not. I, too, heard that the Russian general had said such a thing," said the head of community.