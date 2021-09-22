Deputy minister: New administrative-territorial division of Armenia will enable decentralization of power

We are facing many challenges, and that is why the new administrative-territorial changes have been proposed. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan during Wednesday’s parliamentary hearings—and while debating on the package of bills on amendments and addenda to the Law on Administrative-Territorial Division and related laws of Armenia.
The deputy minister assured that the new changes will ensure the decentralization of power in Armenia.
"Our communities need to have a balanced structure," Terteryan said, but without explaining how joining villages to former provincial capitals—whereas this is where the reform lies—could lead to decentralization of power.