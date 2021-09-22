Armenia and Karabakh territorial administration ministers discuss administrative-territorial reforms in Artsakh

Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan today met with Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Hayk Khanumyan, the Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure reports.
At the outset, Khanumyan expressed gratitude to Sanosyan for the support that he provided to the Armenians of Artsakh as governor of Gegharkunik Province during the 44-day war.
The ministers discussed the course of implementation of administrative-territorial reforms in Artsakh, the provision of methodical support from partners in Armenia, as well as topics related to the development of cooperation and improvement of infrastructures.
The interlocutors highly appreciated the cooperation that Armenia’s provinces and the administrative districts of Artsakh established in the past few years and underscored the need for further strengthening of the cooperation.