Armenia MOD chairs consultation devoted to army's preparations for winter
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan today chaired a consultation devoted to the preparations for the winter in the Armed Forces.

As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the commanders of the army’s military formations participated in the consultation via video call and delivered reports on the topic being discussed.

The defense minister instructed to be consistent with implementation of the activities and take all the necessary measures to organize military service properly during the winter.

Karapetyan also assigned to pay special attention to fulfilment of the requirements stated in the order regarding use of mobile phones in the army.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
