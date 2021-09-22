Armenia Parliament Speaker receives congratulatory messages from Iranian and Indian counterparts

On the occasion of Armenia’s Independence Day, Speaker of the Parliament of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent a congratulatory message to Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan.

“I am glad to express my sincerest congratulatory remarks to Your Excellency on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Armenia.

I hope to witness the strengthening of cooperation in various sectors in light of joint efforts, especially inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Taking the opportunity, I wish Your Excellency and the respected deputies of the National Assembly good health and success, and I wish the neighboring and friendly people and Government of Armenia prosperity,” the congratulatory message reads.

Speaker of the Parliament of India (Lok Sabha) Om Birla also sent a congratulatory message, which reads as follows:

“Please accept my best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Armenia.

India and Armenia have warm and the most cordial relations, based on mutual trust and goodwill. I am certain that the expanded bilateral and parliamentary relations will develop soon.

Your Excellency, taking the opportunity, I wish you good health and happiness, and I wish the friendly people of Armenia peace and welfare.”