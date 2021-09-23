News
EU envoy reaffirms their continued assistance to democratic reforms in Armenia
EU envoy reaffirms their continued assistance to democratic reforms in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) speaker Alen Simonyan on Thursday received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The parliament speaker noted that the development of partnership with the EU is a priority direction of Armenia's foreign policy.

Also, the head of the Armenian legislature thanked for the recent considerable assistance—i.e., €2.6 billion—provided by the EU to Armenia, emphasizing that it will be aimed at a number of benchmark initiatives.

The EU envoy, for her part, attached great importance to the fair and democratic snap parliamentary elections of Armenia on June 20, and reaffirmed the EU's continued assistance to the process of democratic reforms in Armenia.

The parties reflected on the current phase of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, mutually stating that this issue needs to be settled under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. In this context, the strengthening of regional stability and security were discussed, too. Reference was made also to the provocative actions carried out by the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of Armenia.

At the end of the meeting, both sides highlighted the implementation of programs aimed at intensification of parliamentary cooperation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
