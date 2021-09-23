News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
21st Catholicos Patriarch of Catholic Armenians elected
21st Catholicos Patriarch of Catholic Armenians elected
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As a result of the elections of the Episcopal Synod of the Armenian Catholic Church, Archbishop Raphael Minassian has been elected the 21st Catholicos Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, Armenpress reported.

The newly elected Catholicos Patriarch has been named 21st Raphael Bedros Minassian, the Holy See reports.

Archbishop Minassian has served as the spiritual leader of Armenian Catholics of Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Eastern Europe, and the President of “Armenian Caritas” charitable NGO since 2011.

The bells of all Armenian Catholic churches will ring Thursday as a sign of the election of the 21st Catholicos Patriarch of Armenian Catholics.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
His Holiness Karekin II receives Samvel Karapetyan and participants of Armenian Business Forum 2021
Yesterday, on Independence Day, under the...
 Karekin II: Main meaning of 30th anniversary of independence is to rebuild progressive, prosperous country
The Catholicos of All Armenians issued a message on Armenia’s Independence Day anniversary…
 Armenian historical sites in Djulfa, Nakhichevan, elsewhere in Azerbaijan systematically erased
The conference on International Religious Freedom and Peace, which was convened at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in Armenia, adopted a communiqué…
 Catholicos of All Armenians meets with outgoing Ambassador of France
During the conversation, Lacôte also stated that...
 Catholicos of All Armenians meets with outgoing Ambassador of Germany to Armenia
During the meeting, His Holiness talked about...
 4th Armenian festival opens in Paris (PHOTOS)
It was organized by the French Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos