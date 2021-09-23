21st Catholicos Patriarch of Catholic Armenians elected

As a result of the elections of the Episcopal Synod of the Armenian Catholic Church, Archbishop Raphael Minassian has been elected the 21st Catholicos Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church, Armenpress reported.
The newly elected Catholicos Patriarch has been named 21st Raphael Bedros Minassian, the Holy See reports.
Archbishop Minassian has served as the spiritual leader of Armenian Catholics of Armenia, Georgia, Russia and Eastern Europe, and the President of “Armenian Caritas” charitable NGO since 2011.
The bells of all Armenian Catholic churches will ring Thursday as a sign of the election of the 21st Catholicos Patriarch of Armenian Catholics.