Tehran says Georgia border guards' conduct against Iran citizens is unacceptable
Region:Georgia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the discriminatory and inappropriate conduct of Georgian border guards against citizens of Iran is unacceptable and urges Tbilisi to solve the issue as soon as possible, Tasnim News reports.

In response to the complaints of Georgia-based Iranians about the discriminatory and inappropriate conduct of the country’s border guards who have imposed restrictions and a discriminatory entry ban, Khatibzadeh said the issue is being seriously followed up by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Embassy in Tbilisi and through Georgia’s Embassy in Tehran.

He reiterated that, naturally, such behaviors are not acceptable at all.

Recently, Georgian border guards have reportedly prevented Iranians, even those who have permanent Georgian residence cards, from entering the country.
