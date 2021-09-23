News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.75
EUR
567.05
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Prosecutors General meet in Kazakhstan
Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Prosecutors General meet in Kazakhstan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Prosecutors General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held a meeting in Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation reports.

During the meeting, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov stated the effectiveness of the trilateral format and reported the significant outcomes of the work done by the parties to strengthen rule of law and stabilize life in Nagorno-Karabakh over the past nine months.

Krasnov urged to use the opportunity to address the Russian military prosecutors deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh more intensively as a means of exchange of information. He also expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts for constructive interaction and for focusing on the achievement of peace and stability for the benefit of the peoples in the region.

The participants of the meeting discussed the course of implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia and the prospects for legal cooperation in the future. The Azerbaijani and Armenian Prosecutors General expressed gratitude to their Russian counterpart for efforts to implement the humanitarian aspects of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

The parties reaffirmed the previously reached agreement on the need for intensification of contacts in order to prevent future escalation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US Under Secretary of State: We look forward to progress, including via OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair mechanism
Victoria Nuland reflected on her meeting with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov, in New York…
 Azerbaijan FM declares country's willingness to normalize relations with Armenia
“In spite of the aggressive policy that is...
 Karabakh emergency service: Remains of another fallen soldier found
In the Varanda (Fizuli) region of Artsakh…
 Biden's advisor and Erdogan's spokesperson discuss situation in Caucasus after 44-day war
The parties emphasized that it is...
 Armenia parliament opposition faction leader: Azerbaijan, Turkey have no desire to build their policy on logic of peace
In recent days, unacceptable and provocative statements are being made from Azerbaijan against Iran, a friend of Armenia, at various levels, obvious anti-Iranian steps are being taken…
 Armenia, France FMs meet in New York, discuss prospects for settlement of Karabakh conflict
Ararat Mirzoyan met with Jean-Yves Le Drian on the margins of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos