Armenian, Russian and Azerbaijani Prosecutors General meet in Kazakhstan

The Prosecutors General of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan held a meeting in Nur-Sultan, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation reports.

During the meeting, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov stated the effectiveness of the trilateral format and reported the significant outcomes of the work done by the parties to strengthen rule of law and stabilize life in Nagorno-Karabakh over the past nine months.

Krasnov urged to use the opportunity to address the Russian military prosecutors deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh more intensively as a means of exchange of information. He also expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts for constructive interaction and for focusing on the achievement of peace and stability for the benefit of the peoples in the region.

The participants of the meeting discussed the course of implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia and the prospects for legal cooperation in the future. The Azerbaijani and Armenian Prosecutors General expressed gratitude to their Russian counterpart for efforts to implement the humanitarian aspects of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.

The parties reaffirmed the previously reached agreement on the need for intensification of contacts in order to prevent future escalation.