The Azerbaijanis are preparing to implement the agreements reached behind our backs. This is what deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Vahe Hakobyan told reporters today, adding that, in his opinion, the agreements will be implemented soon.
“I’m talking about the corridor, road and territory. I’m certain that they’re preparing for this. There are more than 1,000 Azerbaijanis in Syunik Province now, and they are actively carrying out engineering works. I think they’re preparing for the winter,” he said.