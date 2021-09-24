Armenia Ombudsman receives US ex-Ambassador, presents Azerbaijan's violations of borderline residents' rights

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan yesterday received US Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Armenia (2001-04) John Ordway and Eurasian Programs Director of Humanitarian Dialogue David Gorman.

As reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender, Tatoyan presented the violations by the Azerbaijani authorities of the rights of residents of Armenia’s bordering regions in the post-war phase and stated that the issues related to Armenia’s state border also need to be viewed from the perspective of human rights.

The Ombudsman went on to say that people have even been deprived of the homes and lands that belonged to them starting from the Soviet era. He added that the unlawful presence of Azerbaijani soldiers in the sovereign territory of Armenia has caused serious security issues for the surrounding settlements since they are under target. In addition, some people aren’t able to raise their cattle, and access to water resources is at risk in not only Syunik Province, but also Gegharkunik Province.

Tatoyan emphasized that demarcation of borders with Azerbaijan without the creation of a buffer zone, without the removal of Azerbaijani soldiers, their panels and cameras will not ensure the rights of citizens of Armenia and especially residents of bordering regions and will become the cause for more violations and tension.

The Human Rights Defender also touched upon his recently published special report regarding Azerbaijan’s liability for torturing Armenian captives and subjecting them to inhumane treatment.