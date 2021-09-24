News
Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Armenia Yakubu Santuraki Suleiman (seat in Tehran) today presented his Letters of Credence to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

President Sarkissian congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador on assuming the office and stated that the presidential institution is ready to provide full support to the efforts and initiatives targeted at the deepening of cooperation.

Ambassador Suleiman mentioned that his country is interested in the expansion of relations with Armenia and the development of partnership in different fields.

During the meeting, the parties talked about the deepening of trade and economic relations and the prospective directions for development of cooperation, underscored the importance of intensification of business contacts and particularly set aside the sectors of high technologies, including artificial intelligence and biotechnologies, as well as infrastructure, agriculture, food industry and security and the education sector.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
