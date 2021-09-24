China Ambassador to Armenia meets with students of Chinese-Armenian Friendship School (PHOTOS)

The Embassy of China in Armenia today hosted the meeting of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Fahn Yoon with the students of the Chinese-Armenian Friendship School, as well as professors of the Confucius Institute at Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences (PHOTOS).
The Embassy’s employees organized a tour in the building for the representatives of the School and Institute.
Ambassador Yoon granted commemorative gifts to the students and mentioned that they are contributing to the rapprochement of Armenia and China by studying Chinese culture. “I am very glad to mention your achievements during different events devoted to Chinese language and culture. Besides gifts, we would also like to provide humanitarian aid from the China Charity Foundation, including anti-epidemic items that we have already transferred to the Armenian Children’s Hospital and the Peace Committee of Armenia,” he said.
In his turn, Principal of the Chinese-Armenian Friendship School Spartak Vardanyan extended thanks to the Ambassador for the invitation and said it is the students' honor to meet with the Ambassador.
“We need to do everything we can to make sure our pupils contribute to the development of relations between Armenia and China. We express our gratitude to you for your attention and support,” Vardanyan said.
In honor of the day of establishment of China (October 1), the students performed Chinese and Russian songs, and the professors of the Confucius Institute performed Chinese national music and dances. One of the directors of the Confucius Institute said the Institute is glad that the Embassy of China always helps the Institute and that the latter works hard to make sure the relations between Armenia and China develop more and more.