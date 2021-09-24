News
Armenia State Revenue Committee chairman meets with Eurasian Economic Commission minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia today hosted the meeting of Chairman Rustam Badasyan with Minister of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission, member of the Board Ruslan Beketayev.

As reported the State Revenue Committee, the interlocutors discussed issues of mutual interest, including several issues related to further advancement of integration and deepening of cooperation of the member states.

The parties touched upon the tax administration for indirect taxes within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the exchange of information between the taxation authorities of the member states, etc. Badasyan informed his counterpart that the Armenian government has adopted a decision “On establishing a plenipotentiary body that will ensure gathering, record-registration, maintenance and processing of information included in the National Traceability System and/or implementation of a traceability mechanism”. He added that a draft decision of the government has been developed and submitted to interested bodies for consideration in order to bring the procedure for writing off calculation documents for documenting transactions for supply of goods subject to traceability into compliance with the provisions stated in the country’s Tax Code.
