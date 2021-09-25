Armenia initiative founder: Vaccinated person died of COVID-19

A man who was vaccinated in Armenia on September 19 has died of coronavirus. Ara Zohrabyan, the founder of the "Free Will" initiative and former Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia, wrote about this on Facebook.
"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted on September 24, 2021 that ‘we do not have a noteworthy complication out of more than 300,000 vaccinations.’ I am confident that misinformation was presented to Nikol Pashinyan, as he could not have made such an unreliable claim (I do not make another claim yet).
Whereas a noteworthy complication was recorded in Temur [son of] Grigor Narinyan. Temur Narinyan was vaccinated (the first dose—July 27, 2021, the second dose—August 31, 2021), but he became infected with the coronavirus, was hospitalized on September 11, 2021, and died of coronavirus on September 17, 2021," Zohrabyan wrote.