Biden, Modi favor US-India cooperation in defense industry

At their meeting in Washington, US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have called for the development of bilateral cooperation in defense industry, the White House said in a statement.

The document states that the US leader "reaffirmed the strength of the defense relationship between the United States and India" and expressed the intention to "strengthening cooperation in advanced military technologies."

"The Leaders welcomed the deepening of advanced industrial cooperation. In this context, they noted the recent project to co-develop air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, and encouraged more such joint efforts," the White House added.

Also, the two leaders, “called upon the government and private stakeholders to use the existing ecosystems of innovation and entrepreneurship in defense industries for co-development, co-production and expanding mutual defense trade.”

The statement emphasizes that the US and India "stand together in a shared fight against global terrorism, will take concerted action against all terrorist groups."

Also, the American and Indian leaders “welcomed close consultations through the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue of the Foreign and Defense Ministers of India and the United States to be held later this year.”

The President of the United States and the Prime Minister of India spoke also in favor of the development of "strategic partnership” between the two countries.

The White House statement added that the United States and India "will accelerate clean energy development and deployment of critical technologies to advance a clean energy transition."