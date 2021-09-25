News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 25
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Armenia FM, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy discuss Karabakh peace process
Armenia FM, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy discuss Karabakh peace process
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday met with Josep Borrell, Vice-President of the European Commission and High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of the Armenia-EU partnership. The effective implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, and the forthcoming EU Eastern Partnership summit were touched upon, too.

The parties exchanged views also on regional stability and security. In the context of addressing the humanitarian issues as a result of the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall, FM Mirzoyan stressed the imperative of unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian detainees held in Azerbaijan and the inadmissibility of politicizing this issue.

During the meeting, the need for resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement process within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and a lasting and comprehensive settlement was stressed, too.

Also, both sides underscored the importance of making efforts to de-escalate tension and ensure security and stability in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
EU envoy reaffirms their continued assistance to democratic reforms in Armenia
National Assembly speaker Alen Simonyan received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia…
 Armenia Police, Europol sign collaboration agreement (PHOTOS)
To expand their cooperation in the fight against cross-border crimes…
 FM: Azerbaijan army’s illegal presence in Armenia undermines de-escalation efforts in region
Ararat Mirzoyan received a delegation led by the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia…
 Armenia PM, EU special representative discuss Karabakh peace process
Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, and the delegation led by him…
 EU special representative for South Caucasus arrives in Armenia
"Looking forward to substantial meetings over the next two days," Klaar tweeted….
 EU provides more than $376K to Armenia social businesses
As part of the Collaborate for Impact regional project…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos