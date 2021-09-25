Armenian FM, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs speak on fight against corruption

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New York to participate in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, met on September 24 with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the high dynamics of Armenian-American relations, expressing their readiness to further develop and strengthen cooperation in various spheres. The sides highlighted the priorities of interaction between the governments of the two countries in the direction of developing democratic institutions, strengthening the rule of law and fighting corruption.

Mirzoyan and Nuland also exchanged views on regional security issues. Touching upon the situation in Artsakh, the Armenian Foreign Minister highly appreciated the US position on the resumption of negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict. In this context, he added that a long-term and comprehensive settlement of the conflict should take place under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

The parties also noted the importance of efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.

Mirzoyan again expressed gratitude for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US President Joe Biden, calling it an important step in the struggle for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, as well as in the prevention of new genocides.