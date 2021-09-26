Procession with candles starts in Yerevan

From Garegin Nzhdeh Square in Yerevan, a procession with candles, initiated by the opposition "Armenia" bloc, started in memory of the victims of the 44-day war.
Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, MP from the Armenia bloc Ishkhan Sagatyan noted that no political speeches are planned during the event.
"We call on our fellow citizens, regardless of their political views, to join the march and express their participation, our state will rise up and there will be someone to continue the work of our dead guys," he noted.
The second President of Armenia Robert Kocharian also takes part in the procession.