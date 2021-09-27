News
Monday
September 27
Armenia senior officials separately visit Yerevan military pantheon
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The high-ranking officials of Armenia are visiting Yerablur Military Pantheon in the capital Yerevan Monday, on the first anniversary of the start of the second—and 44-day—Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.

Early in the morning, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the military pantheon. Subsequently, Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, and several other officials separately visited Yerablur.

As reported earlier, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy also visited the military pantheon Monday morning.

Exactly one year ago, on September 27, 2020, at 7:10am, Azerbaijan launched a large-scale military aggression against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). At the same time, the adversary launched an attack—using air force, artillery, drones, including shelling of peaceful settlements—in almost all directions of the line of contact.

The hostilities took place along the entire Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, as well as in some parts of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and lasted 44 days.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
