Aliyev: Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders
Aliyev: Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In an interview with Anadolu news agency, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared that Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders.

“If Armenia says the border passes through there, why isn’t there anyone there? If that’s a border, why wasn’t anyone protecting it? We [Azerbaijanis] came and settled in those mountains, and, according to our maps, we are settling on our lands. If Armenia thinks differently, it needs to sit at the negotiating table, and we’ll discuss it. This might take five years or 30 years. Armenia needs to realize the current reality with regard to borders,” Aliyev said, adding that a task force needs to be set up at the level of Deputy Prime Ministers that will deal with this issue.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
