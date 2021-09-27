UN Office in Armenia to continue to provide assistance to those who were displaced from Artsakh

The team at the United Nations Office in Armenia, along with all Armenians, commemorates all those who died during the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and expresses its sincere condolences to all the families, the wounded and those who were affected.
The statement of the United Nations Office in Armenia also states that it will continue to provide humanitarian and rehabilitative aid to persons who were displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding area and took shelter in Armenia and the affected communities through the UN Inter-Agency Response Plan and the UN’s partners.