1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting occurs in Yerevan

Shots were fired in Yerevan Tuesday, shamshyan.com reported.
At around 1:40am, the police received a call informing that shots had been fired in front of Victory Park.
While the police were working at the scene, the law enforcement received a call from a hospital that two people with gunshot wounds had been admitted to this medical center, of whom a young woman had died and the man had been wounded.
About 17 cartridges fired from a rifle were found at the scene.
Also, there were traces of shots at the public transport stop and the wall behind it.
A car with Russian license plates was found in front of the medical center, and there was blood inside this vehicle.
A criminal case has been initiated.
The dead woman was Diana D., and the wounded was Vazgen M. They were husband and wife.