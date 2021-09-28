News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.29
EUR
562.92
RUB
6.63
Show news feed
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting occurs in Yerevan
1 dead, 1 wounded after shooting occurs in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shots were fired in Yerevan Tuesday, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 1:40am, the police received a call informing that shots had been fired in front of Victory Park.

While the police were working at the scene, the law enforcement received a call from a hospital that two people with gunshot wounds had been admitted to this medical center, of whom a young woman had died and the man had been wounded.

About 17 cartridges fired from a rifle were found at the scene.

Also, there were traces of shots at the public transport stop and the wall behind it.

A car with Russian license plates was found in front of the medical center, and there was blood inside this vehicle.

A criminal case has been initiated.

The dead woman was Diana D., and the wounded was Vazgen M. They were husband and wife.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Fire breaks out in research center of IRGC in Tehran, leaving 2 dead
Three employees were injured as a...
 3 people die in Montana train accident
Rescue services are working at the scene...
 Nakhchivan's ex-internal affairs minister sentenced to 11 years in prison
Ahmedov is discontent with the...
 Armenian man charged under organizing of illegal migration in Russia shows up to Armenia police station
Arrest was chosen as...
 Criminal case filed for writing insulting comment under Armenia PM's photo on Facebook
Law enforcement agencies are trying to determine the person who wrote this comment…
 Armenia Syunik Province governor’s wanted son turns himself in, is taken to prison
Karen Poghosyan has been wanted by the police since July 21—and on charges under two articles of the Criminal Code...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos