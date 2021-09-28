Armenia ex-deputy PM, current opposition MP Armen Gevorgyan has 2 new advocates

Advocates Alexandr Kochubaev and Lusine Sahakyan will be the attorneys for former Deputy Prime Minister and current deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Gevorgyan. This was announced during today’s court hearing.
As reported earlier, in early September, the court hearing was postponed for three weeks. Gevorgyan’s advocate Erik Aleksanyan had assessed Judge Anna Danibekyan’s line of conduct as her desire to not cooperate and declared that he was leaving. On September 14, Danibekyan participated in a training course, and September 21 was a non-working day.
Advocate Kochubaev didn’t attend today’s court hearing. Advocate Sahakyan asked the judge to take into consideration the fact that she is an advocate during other court hearings (over the case of the events of March 1, 2008) and that this is why she will represent Gevorgyan’s interests within the scope of the existing charges so that there won’t be conflict of interest.
The prosecutors didn’t object Sahakyan’s participation, but advocate Hayk Alumyan mentioned that Sahakyan’s participation might be problematic since it’s not clear what case is being considered. After discussions, the court allowed Sahakyan to participate.
The judge postponed the court hearing for a week to allow the advocate to get acquainted with the case materials.