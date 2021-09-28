News
9-year-old Victoria - youngest victim of 44-day Karabakh war
9-year-old Victoria - youngest victim of 44-day Karabakh war
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society


Victoria Gevorgyan, 9, died after heavy shelling in Martuni on September 27, 2020, the first day of the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh]. She was the first civilian who died during the second war in Artsakh and the smallest of the thousands of casualties of the 44-day war. The same day, an old woman who lived next to the family also died. Victoria’s mother and brother, 2-year-old Artsvik were wounded. Little Artsvik received an injury in the head and leg, underwent two surgeries and, fortunately, he has finally recovered. The Gevorgyans have moved to another apartment in the city of Martuni. They had dire memories of the previous home. Benefactors helped the Gevorgyans purchase an apartment. A year later, Armenian News-NEWS.am’s correspondent visited the family.

Watch the video for details.
