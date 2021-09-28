News
Tuesday
September 28
Dollar goes up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 482.61/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by 1.32 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 563.54 (up by AMD 0.62), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 658.33 (down by AMD 0.84), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.64 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 349.97, AMD 27,235.71 and AMD 15,299.04, respectively.
