France and Greece announce signing of nearly 3 billion-euro defense deal

France and Greece are announcing the signing of a nearly 3,000,000,000-euro defense deal through which Athens will purchase three French warships to increase defensibility in the Eastern Mediterranean during tension with Turkey.
President of France Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the deal during a joint press conference in Paris.
“This partnership expresses our will to expand and strengthen our cooperation in the areas of defense and security, based on common interests,” Macron said.
Greece will purchase three French frigates to be built by Naval Group (the deal features an option to purchase the fourth frigate).