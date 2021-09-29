Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi turns 85 on Wednesday. No plans for the celebration of the anniversary were announced.

Berlusconi will probably spend this day with his large family (he has five children and a dozen grandchildren), as well as his closest associates. There are enough of them, and Berlusconi, known for his generosity and hospitality, will no doubt arrange an excellent feast, TASS reported.

Silvio Berlusconi was born on September 29, 1936 in Milan. The definition a man who made himself fits him perfectly. After more than 20 years of successful entrepreneurial activity in the construction business and telecommunications, already a millionaire, Berlusconi turned to politics and became prime minister for the first time in 1994.

If for the first time he did not manage to stay in power for long, then after the second election in 2001, Berlusconi became the only head of government in the post-war republican history of Italy to retain his post throughout the entire five-year term. For the third time he became prime minister in 2008. In general, 20 years of Italian politics are associated with the "Berlusconi era", which he completely changed, including through communication tools. Berlusconi has always been an ardent opponent of communism and a supporter of the liberal capitalist model.

Berlusconi remains one of the richest men in Italy and a prominent political figure.