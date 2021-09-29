Armenia FM, Red Cross delegation head discuss issue of Armenian POWs in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday received Thierry Ribo, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Armenia, the Ministry of Foreign Affair of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The interlocutors exchanged views on cooperation between Armenia and the ICRC in addressing the humanitarian issues created in Artsakh, and the work being done by the Red Cross.

He Armenian FM stressed the need for the immediate and unconditional return of all Armenian prisoners of war (POWs) and civilian detainees still being held in Azerbaijan. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan denies the documented fact that it still holds a large number of Armenian POWs captive, and this creates major grounds for severe crimes committed by Azerbaijan against Armenian detainees.

Also, FM Mirzoyan noted that artificial obstacles should not be created for the international organizations carrying out a humanitarian mission in Artsakh, and that this issue should not be politicized.