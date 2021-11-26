News
Armenia Parliament Speaker attends session of Council of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

On November 25-26, in the Tavricheskiy Palace of Saint Petersburg, the delegation led by Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan took part in the Conference “Universal Health Coverage for Inclusive and Sustainable Development Goals” held under the chairmanship of Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Chairperson of the IPA CIS Council Valentina Matvienko.

As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, the multifaceted changes that took place in a number of fields due to the COVID-19 pandemic were discussed with the participation of the Heads of Parliaments of CIS Member States, representatives of international organizations and experts of the healthcare sector. The participants talked about the international and local legislation regulating public health care due to the pandemic. The Heads of Parliaments of the CIS countries presented the current sanitary situation in their respective countries, the data related to vaccinations and exchange of experience for working in the conditions of the pandemic.

In parallel to the Conference, meetings of the Permanent Commission on Social Policy and Human Rights were held. The parliamentarians discussed the prospective directions for mapping the steps with regard to the model bills in the given spheres.

The Conference was followed by the meeting of the IPA CIS Council.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
