Six people were apprehended during Yerevan protests

During the protest action on Thursday in Yerevan, six people were apprehended.
As the press service of the republic's police told NEWS.am, the citizens were brought in on the basis of Article 182 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, for failure to comply with the lawful request of a police officer.
The members of the initiative group of the Liberation Movement again blocked the streets of Yerevan today, thereby expressing their disagreement with the document on delimitation and demarcation that may be signed.