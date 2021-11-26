News
Putin: Russia attaches importance to strategic and allied nature of relations with Armenia
Putin: Russia attaches importance to strategic and allied nature of relations with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia attaches importance to the strategic and allied nature of its relations with Armenia, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin declared during his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, voicing hope that the trade turnover between the two countries will reach the level that it was at before the pandemic, RIA Novosti reports.

“The relations between Russia and Armenia are strategic and allied and have deep historical roots. We attach great importance to this and will do everything possible to maintain this level of our contacts,” Putin said.

Putin also mentioned the economic cooperation between the two countries. “True, trade turnover has dropped a little over the past year, but it is growing at a rapid pace this year, and I hope we not only reach the level that it was at before the pandemic, but also move further,” the Russian president added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
