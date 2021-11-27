News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.07
EUR
544.18
RUB
6.38
Show news feed
World Medical Association boss compares new strain of COVID-19 with Ebola
World Medical Association boss compares new strain of COVID-19 with Ebola
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The chairman of the World Medical Association (WMA), Frank Ulrich Montgomery, believes that a new strain of the omicron coronavirus could become as dangerous as the Ebola virus. He said this in an interview with the Funke media group, RIA Novosti reports.

According to him, there is no exact data on how dangerous this strain is yet, but it is probably spreading very quickly.

South African Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong have identified ten cases of infection with a new strain of COVID-19 called B.1.1.529, which may be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus. It contains 32 mutations, some of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
South African doctor states unusual symptoms of new Omicron coronavirus variant
Currently, she has two dozens of...
 409 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
The number of people who have recovered...
 European Commissioner says EU will soon change its border crossing rules due to COVID-19
The winter is going to be very tough...
Aram Vardevanyan: Armenia health minister was obliged to attend session of Constitutional Court today
When told that Avanesyan was...
 State minister: Nationwide quarantine, specific restrictions planned to be imposed in Karabakh
Due to the existing risks of the coronavirus…
 36 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
And twenty-one COVID-19 patients are in critical condition…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos