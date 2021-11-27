World Medical Association boss compares new strain of COVID-19 with Ebola

The chairman of the World Medical Association (WMA), Frank Ulrich Montgomery, believes that a new strain of the omicron coronavirus could become as dangerous as the Ebola virus. He said this in an interview with the Funke media group, RIA Novosti reports.
According to him, there is no exact data on how dangerous this strain is yet, but it is probably spreading very quickly.
South African Botswana, South Africa, and Hong Kong have identified ten cases of infection with a new strain of COVID-19 called B.1.1.529, which may be more pathogenic than other variants of the coronavirus. It contains 32 mutations, some of which indicate its high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines, and has more changes in the spike protein than all other COVID-19 variants.